ARDEN, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says that deputies are searching for a missing Arden woman.
Deputies say that 36-year-old Laura Nunez-Hasbun was reported missing on April 15 and was last seen on April 7 in Arden. Nunez-Hasbun is known to walk around the downtown Asheville area, according to the sheriff's office.
Laura is described by deputies as measuring around five feet, two inches in height and weighing around 100 pounds. Deputies say she has brown eyes and straight brown hair that is waist length.
Anyone with information on Laura's whereabouts should contact the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office at (828) 250-6670.
MORE NEWS: Anderson Co. deputies search for shooting suspect after deceased victim found
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.