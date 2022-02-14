ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen from Asheville.
Deputies say Diamond Hughes is 5 foot, 8 inches tall and 125 pounds with burgundy hair.
She was last seen on Feb. 11 around 11 p.m.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office at 828-250-6670.
