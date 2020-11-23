LEICESTER, NC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies from the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office say they are searching for a missing 16 year-old-girl.
According to deputies, Brianna Freeman was last seen in the Leicester area of the county at her residence on Saturday.
Authorities say that Freeman is about five-feet, three-inches tall weighting around 125 pounds with hazel blue eyes and that she recently changed her hair color to silver.
Deputies also say that Freeman may be with a 20-year-old man named Christian Dockery in the Deaverview area of Buncombe County. Freeman may also be off medication, according to deputies.
Anyone with information on Freeman is being asked to call the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office at (828) 250-6670, and may remain anonymous.
