ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office say that they are searching for a suspect wanted for questioning with the BCSO's Major Case Division and has multiple open warrants.
49-year-old Mark Alan Barnes is the man that deputies are looking for and they say he may be in the company of 45-year-old Angela Wamsley who is also wanted for questioning by BCSO.
The Sheriff's Office says that the two are known to be traveling in a 2001 white Ford Super Duty Truck with a North Carolina license plate that reads HFV-2335.
Their last known address is 11 Beady Eyed Ln. in Candler, North Carolina, according to deputies.
Barnes is described by deputies as measuring at about six feet tall and weighting 350 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Wamsley is described as measuring five feet, two inches at around 220 pounds with brown hair.
Anyone with information on the two should contact the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office at (828) 250-6670.
