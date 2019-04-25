BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday morning that two men have been charged on various drug charges after discovering nearly 50 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle they were driving.
According to the Sheriff's Office, one of their deputies was called to assist the DWI Task Force Team on Starnes Cove Road around 11 p.m. Wednesday.
They say there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from a vehicle.
Upon arrival, deputies say the driver - Arthur Dalton Verde - consented to a search of the vehicle and himself.
Marijuana buds were discovered in Verde's front hoodie pocket. After searching the vehicle, deputies found 49.4 pounds of marijuana that were in forty individual vacuum sealed packs.
David Alexander Verde, 19, and 22-year-old Arthur, both of Mill Spring, were charged with the following:
- Felony Possession of Marijuana
- Felony Trafficking in Marijuana
- Felony Maintaining of a Vehicle for the Use, Storage or Sale of a Controlled Substance
Both are being held on a $30,000 bond.
