Buncombe County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Monday, deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a call for a home invasion on Green Vale Drive in the Leicester community.
As deputies arrived on scene, they say they witnessed a vehicle departing the area at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was then located and stopped by another responding deputy.
Through their initial investigation, deputies say multiple suspects came to the residence and knocked on the door. According to deputies, when the victim opened the door one of the suspects, identified as Randall Dequan McDaniel, showed the victim a gun and forced his way into the home.
Deputies say a second suspect, Erin Nicole Tucker, followed McDaniel into the home where they forced their way to the to the back bedroom, kicking in a bedroom door, and pointing the gun at a second victim's head before exiting the room. Deputies say McDaniel forced the first victim out of the house where he tried to break the glass of a vehicle outside, but fled when they heard approaching sirens.
According to the sheriff's office, McDaniel and Tucker fled to a waiting vehicle driven by a third suspect, Shannon Patrice Royal.
McDaniel, 37-years-old, of Asheville, was arrested for attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by felon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon; he is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on an $80,000.00 bond.
Erin Nicole Tucker, 28-years-old, of Asheville, was arrested for attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon; she is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $65,000.00 bond
Shannon Patrice Royal, 34-years-old, of Asheville, was arrested for aiding and abetting armed robbery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.