BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX, Carolina)- Detectives with the Buncombe County Sheriff's office say they are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to several motor vehicle breaking-and-entering cases in the Leicester area.
According to a release from the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office, anyone with information is being asked to call Detective Aaron Sutton at (828)-250-4548 or email him at aaron.sutton@buncombecounty.org.
