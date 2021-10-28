ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners has extended the county-wide indoor facemask mandate for another month.
The board said as COVID-19 case rates continue to be high, face coverings will be required for all indoor public spaces through Nov. 30. This indoor mask requirement extends to Asheville, Black Mountain, Montreat, Weaverville, and Woodfin. Biltmore Forest is pending.
“Vaccine eligibility for 5- to 11-year-olds is expected by the first week in November,” said Public Health Director Stacie Saunders in a news release. “Face coverings provide an added layer of protection and by extending the indoor face covering requirement through Nov. 30, we are helping to potentially protect these children during the vaccination process.”
Learn more information on the extended requirement.
