ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, Buncombe County Health and Human Services (BCCHS) said it plans open a waitlist to group 3 of the state’s vaccination plan on Wednesday, March 10.'

This comes after Governor Cooper announced that the state would move to group 3 on March 3.

“We know that essential workers are critical in our community. We have been planning to launch Group 3 on March 10 and are on track to do so. In the meantime, we continue to focus on vaccinating healthcare workers, adults 65 and older, and education staff. Vaccination efforts are going well and we feel confident that Group 3 operations will be no different," said Stacie Saunders, BCHHS Public Health Director, in a news release.

To get more information on vaccine distribution for group 3, text “BCAlert” to 99411.

