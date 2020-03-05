Buncombe County health officials hold news conference concerning Coronavirus

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) Health officials say there aren't any confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in Buncombe County. They're monitoring those who have traveled abroad, but health officials say the biggest threats right now are the flu and misinformation.
During a news conference in Asheville Thursday afternoon, representatives with Buncombe County Health and Human Services, Buncombe County Emergency Services, and Mission Hospital say they each have plans in place to handle the virus. They say they have been monitoring some patients who traveled abroad since February. Health experts say they believe there is some panic surrounding COVID-19, which is known as the Coronavirus because it's a new virus and researchers are still learning about it. However, they say it's transmitted like the flu through droplets. They say if someone is sick or if they believe they may have been exposed to the virus, to stay home and pickup the phone.
“They shouldn’t show up at the emergency department. They certainly shouldn’t show up at the health department, they shouldn’t show up at the doctor’s office even." Jennifer Mullendore said.
She's the medical director with Buncombe County Health and Human Services.
"They should pickup the phone and call their provider at tell them what’s going on," she said.
Dr. Susan Mims is the VP Chief of Pediatrics with Mission Health.
“We are looking at a number of different spaces that we could open up and try and you know working on staffing plans making sure we’ve got the equipment we need in place so that we’re ready," Mims said.
According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the most effective way to prevent the spread of germs is to wash your hands properly for at least 20 seconds. Also, cover a cough in the bend of our arm, wipe down surfaces and use hand sanitizer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.