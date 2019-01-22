Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Friday, January 25, Buncombe County will be hosting an Amnesty Day to help clear up outstanding matters that may be on your criminal record.
D.A. Todd Williams says it's a great opportunity to remove barriers that might be creating obstacles to moving forward in your life.
The D.A. wants to assure residents that this isn't a trap, and says,"You won't be arrested. I promise you will leave with either a new court date or on your way to putting the issue behind you."
Amnesty Day is part of the County's overall effort to save taxpayer dollars by unclogging crowded court dockets.
Who qualifies?
- Anyone with an old warrant or order for arrest related to an outstanding misdemeanor and/or traffic citation that was issued in Buncombe County.
Felony charges are not eligible
How does it work?
- Come to the first floor of the Buncombe County Judicial Complex at 60 Court Plaza on Friday, Jan. 25, 9 a.m.-noon.
- There will be lawyers and staff on hand to review your case and assist you.
The D.A. says even if your case isn't dismissed, resetting your court date can wipe out potential warrants for arrest that could snowball your legal issues and set you on a downward spiral.
