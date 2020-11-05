Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Detectives with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man and charged him with 29 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Deputies tell us that Randy Len Bradburn of Buncombe County was charged with 25 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, four counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor, and one count of solicitation of a child by computer or certain other electronic devices to commit an unlawful sex act.
The sheriff's office says the execution of search warrants and the seizing electronic devices from Bradburn led them to make the arrests.
Bradburn was taken into custody by the sheriff’s office on November 4th and is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $300,000 bond.
