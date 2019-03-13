Candler, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, 34-year-old Christopher Michael Gunter of Candler, pleaded guilty to statutory rape of a child under the age of 15 and one count of indecent liberties according to the North Carolina District Attorney's Office in Buncombe County.
According to the D.A.'s office, the offenses involved two minors and said that Gunter knew the two victims suffered prior sex abuse and acted to exploit their vulnerabilities.
Gunter was first charged with statutory rape of a 12-year-old girl and with felony indecent liberties by taking immoral, improper, and indecent liberties with another juvenile in November 2016.
District Attorney Todd Williams said, “Had the case gone to trial, the evidence would have shown that one of the minor victims was able to defend herself to escape from ongoing sexual abuse. The courage of these young victims to come forward has not only ended their abuse by this defendant but also will go a long way to prevent this defendant from harming children again.”
The judge sentenced Gunter to serve 180-276 months in North Carolina State prisons and ordered Gunter to have no contact with the victims. Gunter will also be required to register as a sex offender for 30 years upon his release.
