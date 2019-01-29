Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced that 39-year-old Gabriel Allen Goss of Asheville, NC was sentenced to 28 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release for producing child pornography.
According to filed court documents, Goss, then a resident of Haywood County, used a cellular phone to produce at least three child pornography videos of a prepubescent minor female.
Court records go on to show that Goss engaged in a series of internet emails with another individual for the purpose of trading child pornography files and in another email attached the video file he had produced.
Goss is currently in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of Federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.
Federal sentences are served without the possibility of parole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.