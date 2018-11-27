Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - The District Attorney with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says that Alvin William Wilson will spend at least the next 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to the charge of second degree murder in the killing of Tina Marie Knighten on March 24, 2018.
Police say that on March 24, they responded to a call of a possible suicide attempt at 2:43 a.m. on Walton Street.
Wilson was found trying to harm himself by overdosing on prescription drugs and was taken to Mission Hospital according to police.
While speaking to officers, police say Wilson told them he killed his girlfriend, Tina Marie Knighten. Officers say they recovered two knives, one of which was covered in blood.
Officers later found the victim dead in her home on Bartlett Street. The cause of death was multiple sharp force injuries. The medical examiner said she was stabbed 41 times.
