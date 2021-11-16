ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - A Buncombe County man tried his luck on a scratch-off ticket and won a $2 million dollar prize, according to the Lotter.
The Lottery said Bobby White bought a $20 Premier Cash ticket from the Citistop on Hendersonville Road in Asheville.
The Premier Cash ticket launched in August with four top prizes of $2 million and eight $100,000 prizes. Two top prizes and five $100,000 prizes are still remain unclaimed, the Lottery said.
MORE NEWS: Deputies arrest 3 people for setting multiple barns on fire in Buncombe County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.