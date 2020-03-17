Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, Buncombe County Health and Human Services will begin operating two drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites.
The sites will be located at Biltmore Church in Arden at 35 Clayton Road and at UNC Asheville, parking lot P28, on University Heights off of W.T. Weaver Boulevard.
The sites will be open today from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. and based on the availability of testing supplies, the sites will continue to operate throughout the week from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day.
This COVID-19 drive-thru testing is specifically available for community members who:
- Have a fever combined with either a cough or shortness of breath.
- Have contact with someone with known COVID-19 and are experiencing any of the symptoms: fever, cough or shortness of breath.
Testing is available to all members of the community, regardless of their income or ability to pay.
Organizers say once you arrive at one of the two locations to follow the signs for the parking lot where testing will be conducted and to stay in your vehicle. An employee will direct where to go and will give you the necessary paperwork before conducting testing and guide you throughout the entire process.
