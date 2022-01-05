ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners announced the indoor mask mandate within the county has been extended as Covid-19 cases "skyrocket".
Public Health Director Stacie Saunders said the face covering requirement to be extended was recommended as cases are increasing and hospitalizations are rising.
The Board of Commissioners voted to extend the face covering requirement in indoor public spaces through Feb. 16, 2022.
The board said as of Jan. 3, the percent positivity increased to 13.7 percent, more than double the case rate from a month ago. Hospitalizations have increased, and almost 10 percent of inpatient beds are occupied by patients with Covid up from six percent two weeks ago. To date, 454 Buncombe County residents have died related to COVID-19.
“As of yesterday, we were experiencing 654 cases per 100,000 per week,” Saunders explained. “This is a tremendous increase from last month when the rate was around 200 per 100,000, and this is far greater than what we saw at the peak of the surge just a year ago.”
Testing locations can be found here.
