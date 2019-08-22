ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County Health and Human Services has issued a warning about recreational contact with water in Reed Creek.
Officials said they have received reports that water conditions in the creek may pose a risk to the health of people and animals.
Multiple agencies are currently investigating the issue.
In the meantime, Buncombe County HHS issued these general precautions when using natural bodies of water:
- Avoid getting the water in your mouth. Do not drink or swallow the water.
- Hold your nose shut or use nose clips when taking part in water-related activities in bodies of warm freshwater such as lakes, rivers or hot springs.
- Avoid digging in or stirring up the sediment while taking part in water-related activities in shallow, warm freshwater areas.
- Do not swim or play in natural water immediately after a heavy rain.
- Do not swim in natural waters, whether fresh or salt water, if you have open wounds or sores.
- Promptly tend to any wounds, cuts or abrasions you get while in or near the water: thoroughly wash the wound with clean, potable (drinkable) water and soap, and seek a doctor's care if a rash or swelling develops around the wound or it appears infected.
- Shower with soap and water after swimming or playing in the water.
- Seek a doctor's care immediately if you become ill or develop symptoms of an infection.
- Do not swim or play in waters near sewer pipes, discharge pipes, or storm drain outlets.
- Do not swim in water that is also frequented by livestock or other land animals.
- Do not swim or play in stagnant water or water with dead fish or algae in it.
- Do not swim in water where a sheen, excessive foam or algal bloom is present.
