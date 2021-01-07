Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Buncombe County say government phone lines are down Thursday morning.
According to the county they are working with Charter communications to fix the problem, but a timeline for the repairs has yet to be announced.
Officials understand how this impacts many people trying to call the Health and Human Services offices to schedule appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Due to the outage, officals say for Thursday, January 7 only, individuals 75 and older can call 828-419-0095 to schedule a vaccination.
We'll update as we get word that the regular phone lines have been repaired.
