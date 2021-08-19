BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Buncombe County has announced that the Buncombe County Emergency Services has set up a call center to connect residents affected by the storm to resources and information.
According to Buncombe County, the call center is available at 828-844-5455 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with an afterhours voicemail option.
They said their team will collect information and connect residents to resources if possible, including State Emergency Management of FEMA should they make a declaration for Buncombe County.
Residents can call the following numbers for further support:
- For stream damage, contact Buncombe County Soil and Water Conservation District at 828-250-4785.
- For crop loss please, contact the Farm Service Agency at (828) 649-9099, ext. 2.
- For building/structural damage in Buncombe County, please call the Buncombe County Permits & Inspections Department at (828) 250-5360. Structural damage should also be reported to an individual’s insurance company as soon as possible.
- For a flood assessment to a building or structure, contact the Buncombe County Floodplain Administrator at (828) 250-4830 or email contact information to planninginfo@buncombecounty.org.
- For City of Asheville sidewalk repairs or maintained streets, call (828) 259-5852. Residents can upload service requests to the Asheville App, a free app compatible with Android and Apple devices. Or click the “report issues” icon on the City of Asheville website.
- For damage to state maintained roads, call (828) 298-0390 or call 511.
- Call 211.
- Find a Community Market
