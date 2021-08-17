BUNCOMBE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Buncombe County officials announce that they are opening a temporary shelter for those who need it during this severe weather.
Buncombe County Emergency Services is hearing that evacuations are taking place across the county due to flooding.
Due to these issues, a temporary shelter is open in Trinity Baptist Church at 216 Shelburne Road, Asheville. This shelter is for those who must evacuate from their homes.
Duke Energy is reporting that 7,064 are currently without power, according to officials.
This storm also caused multiple road closures throughout the county. There are significant closures on Old 70 and Highway 70 between Black Mountain and Swannanoa, according to officials.
The Swannanoa Fire Department and Buncombe County Emergency Services are advising people in the Grovemont Community to shelter in place. Anyone in the community that needs assistance can call the Swannanoa Fire Department’s non-emergency line at (828) 686-3335.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.