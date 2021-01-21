Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Buncombe County have opened a COVID-19 vaccine wait list for individuals 65 and older and all health care workers.
Individuals that fall into one of those two categories can sign up for the wait list by calling 828-250-5000 or by clicking here.
Health officials say as the state receives vaccines, individuals on the wait list will be notified via phone and email to schedule an appointment. If individuals cannot be reached on the first attempt, they will keep their spot on the wait list and a second attempt will be made as appointments remain or become available.
If an individual misses their call, they can call 250-5000 with their wait list number provided in the voicemail or email, and if an appointment is available, it will be scheduled.
Buncombe County Health and Human Services says they will no longer open up appointments for direct scheduling by the public.
Officials tell us that vaccine supplies are very limited compared to demand. As more vaccines become available, more appointments will be added.
Individuals should not sign up for the waitlist more than once.
Individuals who received their vaccines prior to Jan. 20 will be contacted individually by a Ready Team member with next steps including date, time and location of next dose. Those who receive their vaccines on or after Jan. 20 will receive a card with next steps at the time of their first vaccination. Persons in need of a second dose do not need to go online or call to schedule that appointment.
COVID-19 testing sites can be found here.
