ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – A spokesperson for Buncombe County confirmed Tuesday morning that a Confederate monument near the county courthouse was removed overnight.
The 60th Regiment / Battle of Chickamauga monument was removed from the county’s property in the early-morning hours.
Officials said the area sees heavy traffic, so the removal work was scheduled early to avoid rush hours.
The city of Asheville said the Robert E. Lee Dixie Highway, Colonel John Connally Marker, which was located near the Vance Monument in Pack Square Park, was also removed on July 10.
Plans for the Vance Monument to be removed are also underway.
The removals came after Asheville City Council and the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners passed a joint resolution in mid-June calling for the statues, owned by United Daughters of the Confederacy, to be removed.
