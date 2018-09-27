ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says a suspect in a homicide investigation was shot by a deputy during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon.
BCSO says Asheville PD requested assistance in reference to the homicide investigation of Brandie Angel around 12:44 p.m. When deputies tried to stop a suspect vehicle, the occupants refused to cooperate and tried to flee.
The car hit one deputy and dragged a second officer along the vehicle. During this, another deputy discharged his firearm, striking the suspect driver in the shoulder and the passenger in the foot.
The pursuit continued onto Charlotte Highway and ended when the suspect vehicle became disabled. Both subjects were taken to Mission Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The State Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the officer-involved shooting.
The condition of the deputies is unknown as of writing.
