BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County students are getting three days of lost instruction back after December's snow storm.
According to Buncombe County Schools, the following changes to the calendar are being made:
- Tuesday, January 22 will become a full day of school
- Friday, January 18 will become an early release day to better transition into the second semester
- Monday, January 21 will remain a holiday
- Two days of instruction are being added to the end of the calendar, moving the final day for students to Tuesday, June 11
Parents, staff, and teachers with questions should reach out to their schools and administrators.
