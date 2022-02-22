BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Buncombe County School officials announced that the district's mask requirement will end next Monday.
The school board voted to adopt an optional mask policy during a special-called Board of Education meeting on Tuesday night. This optional policy will start on Monday, February 28.
Officials said they plan to revise the training for the COVID support team to account for this change. They added that they will follow the Strong Schools Toolkit when making these decisions.
Officials will continue to monitor Covid-19 trends and make changes to policies if needed.
