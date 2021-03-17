ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, Buncombe County Schools gave a return to learn update following the district's special-called Board of Education meeting.
The school district said the board voted to move intermediate schools to Plan A starting March 22. Students who chose in-person will attend five days a week. Intermediate schools include North Windy Ridge Intermediate, Charles T. Koontz Intermediate, Enka Intermediate, and Joe P. Eblen Intermediate.
BCS said beginning March 29, middle and high schools will join elementary and intermediate schools in operating under Plan A guidelines. Students in grades K-13 will attend in person, five days a week.
Buncombe County Schools also mentioned that starting March 22, all buses will be allowed to transport students under Plan A guidelines.
