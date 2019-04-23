Buncombe County, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, Buncombe County Schools announced on their Facebook page an important change to the upcoming academic calendar.
The school district says Tuesday, April 30, will now be a full day of instruction instead of an early dismissal day.
Early dismissal will now be moved to the following day, Wednesday, May 1.
The change is to allow the district's staff to be able to participate, if they so choose, in advocacy activities that are scheduled that day in Raleigh. Teachers across the state will be marching on the capital to lobby for higher wages and expanded Medicaid funding.
Buncombe Co. Schools went on to say their primary focus is on the students and delivering a quality education to them and ensuring that they are in a safe environment.
