BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - In Wednesday's Return to Learn update, the Buncombe County School Board of Education held a special called meeting and voted that some students will remain remote through December.
Buncombe County Schools (BCS) said that in the board meeting, a vote for students in grades 9-12 and Buncombe Co. Early College will stay home for remote learning for the rest of the semester. More scheduling details will follow soon.
Buncombe County Schools also mentioned that students in grades K-8 will remain on the following schedule, as voted upon at last Thursday’s (9/10/20) Regular Board Meeting.
BCS said K-8 students in Group A will attend class on Monday and Tuesday while doing remote learning on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. K-8 students in Group B will attend class on Thursday and Friday. They will have remote learning days on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
