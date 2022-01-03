BUNCOMBE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Buncombe County School announced that all of the schools in the district will operate on a two-hour delay on Tuesday, January 4.
District officials said roads may still be slick due to the recent winter weather.
According to officials, buses will run two hours later than their normal schedule. However, buses won't travel on icy roads.
Breakfast will be served to students once they arrive at school.
For more information, you can visit the Buncombe County School website
