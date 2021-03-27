GENERIC - Coronavirus Covid-19 Vaccine

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- A second-dose COVID-19 vaccination site at Biltmore Church South in Buncombe County will be closed on Saturday, according to a release from the county. 

Buncombe County says that the site is closing due to storms, winds and heavy rain in the area. 

According to the release, those who were scheduled to receive their second dose on Saturday should plan to return to Biltmore Church South on Monday between 9:00 am and 4:30 pm or on Thursday, April 1 from noon to 7:00pm. 

