Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Monday, Hendersonville Chief of Police, Herbert Blake, announced he would be leaving the department after serving as chief over the last 12 years.
Tuesday morning, the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office announced Chief Blake had been hired by Sheriff Quentin Miller to serve as Chief Deputy for the Sheriff's Office.
“Chief Blake has led the Hendersonville PD in a professional and responsive manner for the last 12 years. Both law enforcement professionals and the community he served in Hendersonville will tell you he is well-respected and appreciated. It took me some time to get Chief Blake to leave a good situation and now I am excited about the opportunity to work with him in serving the people of Buncombe County and continuing to implement 21st Century policing,” says Sheriff Quentin Miller.
During his time in Hendersonville, Chief Blake implemented the police department's use of body cameras to provide accountability and transparency with the community. He also established policies focused on deescalation techniques and effective department-wide practice of the use of force continuum. In addition, the motor bike unit and business district officer program were developed under his watch.
“It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Hendersonville for almost thirteen years. The Hendersonville Police Department has grown in many ways under my leadership that I am very proud of. We have assembled a great team of professionals that will continue to do an outstanding job in the community,” Chief Blake said.
“Hendersonville is a wonderful city. And I am proud of the many service oriented initiatives we implemented with the men and women of HPD during my stewardship there. Still, having an opportunity to serve in a leadership position with Sheriff Miller at the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office during this important time in society presents a unique professional opportunity. I look forward to serving with the men and women of the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office. I know they, like Sheriff Miller, are eager to excel and make a positive difference in Buncombe County,” says Chief Herbert Blake.
The City of Hendersonville thanked Chief Blake for his years of service to the community and wished him the best in his future endeavors.
Chief Blake's last day with the City of Hendersonville will be on Friday, August 21.
An Interim Chief will be selected ahead of Chief Blake’s departure. A plan for the Chief selection process will be presented to City Council at their September meeting.
