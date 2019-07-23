BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A community of "We," that is the message the Buncombe County Sheriff campaigned on, and now he is sticking to in office.
Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller opened the floor to the community at the Black Mountain Library to receive any questions and any concerns citizens may have.
The conversation dove right into heavy-hitting topics such as immigration policies, keeping schools safe, and gun violence.
"I'm not the Republican Sheriff, and I'm not the Democratic Sheriff, I'm the Sheriff of Buncombe County. Which means I'm their Sheriff." Sheriff Miller said.
He calls it 'relationship policing' and he believes it opens the floor to any and every question the public may have.
Sheriff Miller faced controversy earlier this year when he announced his office would not take part in the ICE raids without a warrant in hand.
"I've been opposed to that bill from the very beginning. You're asking us to hold someone when we haven't gone through the judicial process; and that's my concern, that we're not following the judicial process."
Sheriff Miller said at the meeting.
Sheriff Miller says he will hold those with violent warrants; however, if a judge signs off on non violent illegal alien's release, an ICE detainer is not a valid enough warrant.
The Sheriff says transparency is his top priority, and he plans to hold a total of five forums to hear from the community.
Here's a list of where to expect to the next forum's to take place.
