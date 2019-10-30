Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office released a statement about an inmate recently released from prison.
According to the sheriff's office, Marvin Torres was released from jail after being taken into custody on May 4, 2017 for indecent liberties with a minor.
Monday, October 28, 2019, Torres was convicted for the crime and sentenced to time served. He was released from jail on Tuesday October 29.
The sheriff's office says while in the custody of the Buncombe County Jail, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency sent a detainer request for Torres, but failed to secure and arrest warrant despite having full knowledge he had been in custody for more than two years.
The sheriff's office released Torres Tuesday, based on the conditions being met set forth by the judicial system, according to the sheriff's office.
Sheriff Quentin Miller said, "If ICE is aware of an individual that they have determined to be a danger to the public safety of Buncombe County then ICE should obtain a warrant for their arrest. Once that warrant has been secured my Deputies will work to apprehend that individual.”
The sheriff's office says Sheriff Miller's policy on 287g and ICE detainers has remained consistent regarding the need for a warrant signed by a judicial official in order for someone to be detained.
More news: Multiple crashes block traffic in both directions on I-85 Wednesday morning
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.