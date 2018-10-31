Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is seeking information for a missing teen last seen in Asheville.
Deputies say Andrea Wildcatt arrived at the Juvenile Detention Center located at 20 Lee's Creek Road on October 26, which a social worker says she fled from.
Andrea was last seen wearing a black tank top with gray and black sweatpants, red shoes, and a red headband.
She is described as being native american with a dark complexion. She is 5'4", brown hair, brown eyes, weighing around 130 pounds.
A social worker stated she is not from the area, and has no known ties to the area.
If you've seen Andrea, you're asked to call the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office at 828-255-5555.
