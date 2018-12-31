Asheville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says they have received an increase in phone calls about someone presenting himself as Lt. Kevin Pryce with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say the suspect is contacting individuals and notifying them that they have missed a court date with two ways to rectify the situation: either they can be processed at the Buncombe County Detention Facility or pay a fine of $300 per missed court date.
Victims tell deputies that the number showing on caller IDs is from Marion, NC and tell deputies that the suspect is very convincing.
Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office want you to know this is a scam and not to remit payment of any kind if contact by this person.
If you have any questions regarding any phone contact by subjects representing themselves to be with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office in reference to failing to appear for a court date, jury duty or any other matter related to the Criminal Justice System, please contact Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office Communications at 828-250-6670.
