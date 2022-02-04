K9 Ryke

K9 Ryke (BCSO via Facebook)

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office announced the passing retired K-9 deputy Ryke.

Deputies said K-9 Ryke served the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office with his handler Sgt. Dustan Auldredge from 2012 until 2020.

Ryke sadly passed Thursday, Feb. 4.

