ARDEN, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- The Buncombe Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen.
Damion McElroy, 17, was last seen on Friday, April 2 near downtown Asheville, North Carolina. He is 5'10, 150 pounds, has hazel eyes and blonde hair.
The Sheriff's Office says McElroy may now be in the Weaverville area riding a blue moped.
If anyone has information about his location contact the Sheriff's Office at (828) 250-6670.
