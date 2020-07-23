Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Detectives with the Buncombe County Anti-Crime Task Force have arrested two men in one of the largest-weight drug busts in the sheriff's office's history.
The sheriff's office says Rogelio Guiterrez and Marcos Liquidano, both from Atlanta, Georgia were arrested on July 15 while in possession of almost 8 and a half pounds of methamphetamine.
Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller had the following statement:
“Thank you to our BCAT team for a series of high-level Methamphetamine and Fentanyl trafficking arrests over the past 6 weeks. The Sheriff’s Office and BCAT will continue to target drug traffickers, violent criminals and those in possession of illegal firearms. We are targeting those who do the most damage while trafficking drugs in our community. Let me be clear, BCAT is focused on high-level trafficking, not possession arrests for users. The arrests of Mr. Gutierrez and Mr. Liquidano which has resulted in taking nearly 4 kilos of meth off the streets of Buncombe County is a win for our community.”
Rogelio Gutierrez is facing four charges including:
- Conspire to Traffic in Methamphetamine
- Possession with the Intent to Sell, Manufacture, Deliver Methamphetamine
- Level III Trafficking in Methamphetamine
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine
Deputies tell us a Level III Trafficking charge carries a mandatory sentence of between 225 months to 282 months.
Previously, Gutierrez was convicted by a Fulton County Georgia jury in 2010 of “murder, felony murder, voluntary manslaughter, trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine and weapons trafficking” in connection with the shooting deaths of two men.
Marcos Liquidano faces five charges including:
- Conspire to Traffic in Methamphetamine
- Two Counts of Maintaining a Vehicle with the Intent to Sell, Manufacture, Deliver Methamphetamine
- Possession with the Intent to Sell, Manufacture, Deliver Methamphetamine
- Level III Trafficking in Methamphetamine
More news: Storm chances increase toward the end of the week
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.