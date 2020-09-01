ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is making several changes to their policies, including the Conducted Energy Devices Policy, also known as tasers.
The purpose of the policy is to provide guidelines to employees of the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office regarding conducted energy devices (CEDs).
The policy reads in part:
“Deputies and detention officers should generally provide a verbal warning to an individual before deploying their TASERs unless providing a verbal warning would be reasonably likely to endanger the employee or a third party, or it is otherwise impracticable to give a warning. When given, a warning should allow the individual a reasonable opportunity to comply voluntarily. The type of warning or warnings given, or the reason/s a warning was not given, should be included in all relevant reports.”
The Conducted Energy Devices policy mandates reporting when a Taser is discharged:
“Personnel who discharge a CED in any situation except for a training exercise shall make an oral report to their supervisor as soon as possible. This oral report is required whether or not the CED was discharged intentionally or unintentionally, or was discharged on or off duty.”
“Personnel shall follow this oral report with a written report which must be completed and provided to their supervisor before the end of shift if the discharge occurred while on duty. If the discharge occurred while off-duty, personnel shall complete this written report before beginning their next shift. A deployment includes targeting with a TASER which also requires a use of force report be completed. (See also the Use of Force policy.)
“If the discharge involves injury or death to another person, reports and statements shall be made as outlined in the Deputy-Involved Shootings and Deaths policy and/or the Use of Force policy, as applicable.”
This policy became effective on August 31st.
Sheriff Quentin Miller says the community can expect the Sheriff's office to continue releasing new and revised policies in the coming days and weeks.
Each revised policy will be shared in full to the public.
The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office recently updated their Use of Force policy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.