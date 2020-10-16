BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)-The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office announced that it is searching for two suspects in connection to multiple vehicles that were broken into and purchases made using stolen credit cards.
Deputies say that the stolen credit cards were used at locations including Sunglass Hut, Nike, the Fragrance outlet and both Best Buys in Asheville. According to a release, both suspects appear to be driving a white Chevrolet Equinox.
If you have any information, please call the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office at (828)-989-4244.
