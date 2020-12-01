ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- A deputy from the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office who was working in court security tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release.
BCSO says that the deputy had mild symptoms last week before the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Sheriff's Office says they are working with the Buncombe County Health Department on contact tracing. Eight deputies that also work in Court Security are being held out of work as well out of an abundance of caution, according to BCSO.
The Sheriff's Office says no other deputy other than the one who tested positive has shown any symptoms of COVID-19.
The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says that none of of the deputies working at a jury trial that began today pose any risk to public health.
