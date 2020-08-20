Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday, the Buncombe County Tax Collections Office announced it is now re-opening for in-person payment processing.
According to the county, precautions have been enacted to ensure the safety of both residents and staff in county facilities which include:
- Installation of plexiglass barriers for public-based work
- Increased sanitation and cleaning of County facilities
- Public accessibility of hand sanitizer and disposable face coverings
- Social distancing markers and signage
- Comprehensive internal procedures for employees to foster a safe workplace, including a daily employee self-screening tool
The county requests that people making in person payments wear a face covering while inside county facilities. Officials say if you do not have a face covering, one can be provided to you.
Anyone who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is asked to use an alternate method of accessing county services. Alternative methods include:
- Live Chat with a Tax Collections expert Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at buncombecounty.org/taxcollections
- Email your questions to taxcollection@buncombecounty.org
- Call (828) 250-4910
You can make tax payments:
- Online at buncombecounty.org/taxcollections
- By phone: 1-877-690-3729, jurisdiction code 4301 (If payments are made online or by phone with an electronic check, no service fees apply.)
- By mail: PO Box 3140, Asheville, NC 28802
- Dropboxes:
- Driveway of the Family Justice Center, 35 Woodfin Street, Asheville
- Next to the Tax Department Office entrance, 94 Coxe Ave.
- By mail: PO Box 3140, Asheville, NC 28802
- For more information about payment plans visit buncombecounty.org/taxcollections
More news: A new seasoning is coming to stores that tastes like an iconic cereal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.