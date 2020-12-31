ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Buncombe County said on Thursday that while new restaurant capacity limits will go into effect on January 2, limiting indoor dining to 30 percent capacity, that limit will be re-evaluated within 20 days.
On Dec. 23, , Buncombe County, City of Asheville, and Town of Montreat moved to add more stringent measures in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Buncombe County, which included the indoor dining limts.
The order goes into effect at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at 5 p.m., and reduces the capacity for indoor dining in restaurants from 50 percent of stated fire capacity to 30 percent. The order also lowers the number for indoor social gatherings with individuals from outside a household from 10 people to 2 people.
“This was a difficult decision to make because it creates real hardship for local restaurants and workers,” said Commission Chair Brownie Newman in a news release. “We want our restaurant community to know we plan to re-evaluate the policy by Jan. 22. If the number of people being hospitalized from COVID-19 and other trends have gone down, we would remove the capacity limits at that time.”
County officials continue to ask people to wear a cloth mask over their nose and mouth in public areas, remain six-feet apart and avoid close contact, and to wash hands often.
