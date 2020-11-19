ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Board of Elections and the Election Services Department announced Thursday that the election results from two Nov. 3 races will be recounted. Those races are the North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Seat 1 and Buncombe County Schools Owen District.
“This is a significant undertaking. To give perspective on what that means, one early voting location takes about eight hours to scan on high-speed scanners,” said Director of Election Services Corinne Duncan in a news release. “We have 16 early voting locations totaling approximately 106,000 ballots, plus roughly 35,000 absentee ballots, 20,000 Election Day ballots, and more than 250 provisionals. In order to accomplish recounting by the deadline of next Wednesday, we will have to implement an aggressive plan.”
The recount began Thursday and officials expect it to continue through the weekend.
Recounts require Board of Elections supervision, a recount captain, and a duplication team.
Officials said six teams of two, in addition to two runners, will operate DS200s, and two teams of three will run two high-speed scanners.
Per North Carolina Board of Elections procedure, a maximum of six observers will be admitted at 50 Coxe Avenue to observe the count.
Officials said the recount process will also be live streamed at www.buncombecounty.org/vote.
If the recount causes a swap in the apparent winners, official a hand-eye count of precincts will follow.
MORE NEWS - Fact checking misleading claims over the Georgia recount
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.