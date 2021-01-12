BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday that it is charging a man with first degree murder.
Deputies say that 74-year-old Ronald L. Haynes is accused of murdering 67-year-old Belva Smeltzer. He is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility.
According to deputies, Haynes and Smeltzer shared a residence along White Oak Gap Rd. in Buncombe county.
BCSO says that they arrived at the residence after receiving a 911 call and found that Smeltzer had died from a gunshot wound.
