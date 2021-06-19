ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says that 33-year-old Maxwell Timothy Robertson has been safely located.
Deputies say that Robertson is from Hudson, Florida but was visiting the area. He was last seen sometime early Saturday morning at a campsite near the French Broad River at 1030 Old Marshall Highway, according to deputies.
The sheriff's office says that Robertson will receive a medical check as a precaution.
More news: Greenville PD: One dead after a fatal shooting near Jenkins Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.