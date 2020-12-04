BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies from Buncombe County say they are searching for a missing man who was last seen on Tuesday.
56-year-old Lester Junior Vaughn was last seen near his residence in Candler, according to deputies. BCSO says that Vaughn measures at around five feet, six inches and weighs about 165 pounds.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, work boots and a heavy blue jean jacket, according to deputies.
Anyone with information should contact the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office at (828) 250-6670 or (828) 255-5050.
