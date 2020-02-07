GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Burger King under construction in Greenwood is getting the last laugh after a social media rumor that it was being built backwards.
A sign could be seen outside the business on Friday, with a backwards message:
GNINEPO NI HCRAM
Turns out, the new Burger King will have a different layout than the one that previously stood at that location on SC 72.
The city’s mayor said the restaurant is not being built backwards, but instead has some structural changes to accommodate a double drive-thru.
So, despite any rumors circulating on Facebook, Mayor Mark Myers said the restaurant is being built as it should be. However, there have been some delays due to weather.
If you couldn’t read the message above, the new Burger King should be “opening in March.”
